Tornado confirmed in Ross County; damage left across central Ohio after overnight tornado warnings

Pickaway, Ross, Highland, and Fairfield Counties were under tornado warnings early Saturday morning.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The National Weather Service in Wilmington confirmed that a tornado touched down in Ross County overnight.

While the survey is still ongoing, officials said it is apparent that the tornado touched down near South Salem.

Damage is being reported in several central Ohio counties after tornado warnings were issued throughout the area.

The National Weather Service issued warnings for Ross, Highland, Fairfield and Pickaway Counties after midnight on Saturday.

The NWS said possible tornado activity could come with a line of storms.

Based on radar data and reports, the NWS in Wilmington believes tornadoes were also responsible for damage in Highland County.