Tool to perform at Nationwide Arena in March

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Tool is set to perform at Nationwide Arena in March.

Concert tickets for the March 6 performance, featuring opener The Acid Helps, go on sale at 10 a.m. on Oct. 1. When they do, you can purchase them here.

The band announced its international tour on Monday. It comes after the 2019 release of Fear Inoculum, a 10-track album 13 years in the making.

“It is with great pleasure I get to announce our return to the road,” said Danny Carey. “These past 18 months have been trying to say the least but from great trials come great lessons and great rewards. We are genuinely looking forward to sharing them with you.”

Nationwide Arena hosted its first concert since the beginning of the pandemic earlier this month, when Eric Church returned to the stage.