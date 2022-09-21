Tony Hawk visits skatepark designed by his dad in Columbus

The 54-year-old retired skateboarder stopped to visit the park for the first time in his life Tuesday, saying "this one's for you, dad."

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The most iconic figure in skateboarding history made a stop in Columbus on Tuesday to visit one of the parks his father helped design more than 30 years ago.

Tony Hawk said sometime around 1988, the City of Columbus approached his dad about designing a skatepark in the Dodge Park and Community Center in the Franklinton neighborhood.

"My dad had established himself as a competent ramp builder by that time, so he was excited and honored to lend his expertise to a concrete project," Hawk said in a Facebook post.

Sometime around 1988, the city of Columbus, Ohio approached my father about helping to design a public skatepark in the... Posted by Tony Hawk on Tuesday, September 20, 2022

The park was finished in 1990, but was outdated as the era of street skating emerged.

Hawk's father died in 1995, but the skate park has stood for 32 years.

