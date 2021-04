The Jackson Township Police Department said both children are safe.

STARK COUNTY, Ohio — A toddler and an infant who were taken from a hotel in northeast Ohio have been found safe, according to the Jackson Township Police Department.

Police in Jackson Township, just northwest of Canton, said 27-year-old Zachary Parker abducted the children from a hotel on Circle Court Northwest at 5:50 p.m. Friday.

It is unclear if Parker will face any charges.