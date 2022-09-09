x
Toddler dies after being pulled from southeast Columbus pond

Columbus Division of Fire Battalion Chief Jeff Geitter said rescue crews were called to the 4500 block of Lakeside North for a possible drowning around 4 p.m.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A toddler has died after being pulled from a retention pond at a southeast Columbus apartment complex on Friday.

Divers went into the pond just after 4:20 p.m. The toddler was pulled from the pond at 4:27 p.m. and taken to Nationwide Children's Hospital in critical condition. Columbus police said the child was pronounced dead at the hospital around 5 p.m.

Geitter did not provide an exact age, but said the toddler was less than 2 years old.

Additional information was not immediately available.

