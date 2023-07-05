Tires outside of military supply center in Whitehall catch fire; no injuries reported

The fire sent black smoke into the air which could be seen across the city.

WHITEHALL, Ohio — Several semi-truck tires caught fire outside of a military supply center in Whitehall Wednesday afternoon, according to officials. The fire sent black smoke into the air which could be seen across the city.

The Whitehall Division of Fire said they received a call of a fire at Defense Supply Center Columbus, located at 3990 E Broad St., around 2:50 p.m. Officials say the tires of semi-trucks caught fire, though it's unclear how it started.

No injuries were reported, and no nearby structures were damaged.

The incident is under investigation.