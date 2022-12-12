Dublin man sentenced to 20 years in prison for producing, possessing child porn

Timothy Wright, 50, was sentenced for sexually exploiting two minors and possessing child pornography of at least three others.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Dublin man was sentenced to 20 years in prison by a U.S. District Court for producing and possessing child pornography according to U.S. Attorney Kenneth Parker's office.

Timothy Wright, 50, was sentenced for sexually exploiting two minors and possessing child pornography of at least three others. He was also sentenced to 10 years of supervised release following his term of 20 years in prison.

Wright admitted to placing a hidden camera in the bathroom of his home, producing pornographic images of two minors.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Wright admitted that he would watch the video feed live to save videos or images of the minors to his phone.

Investigators discovered approximately 27 videos and 152 images from the hidden camera on Wright’s phone.

Wright also admitted to paying for nude images from three minors and those images were also recovered on his phone.

CashApp and phone records connected the payments for the videos and images to Wright and his company, L&T Trucking. Phone records also indicate Wright allegedly coordinated dates and times to meet with the victims at his Dublin home.

Wright admitted he paid the three minors at least $300 on multiple occasions in exchange for lying nude on his bed while Wright engaged in sex acts or masturbation acts with the minors.

“Exploiting minors does irreparable harm to the victims and their families,” said U.S. Attorney Kenneth L. Parker. “Wright’s abuse was especially perverse, and children in Central Ohio are safer with him incarcerated for 20 years.”

Wright was arrested in September 2021 and pleaded guilty to producing and possessing child pornography in June 2022.