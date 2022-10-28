Timbuk Farms to run Christmas tree operation months after devastating fire

A large fire destroyed several buildings at Timbuk Farms in March, but most of the Christmas tree farm was not impacted.

Example video title will go here for this video

GRANVILLE, Ohio — Seven months ago, several explosions set off a large fire that ripped through central Ohio's largest Christmas tree farm. Now, Timbuk Farms in Licking County is ready to reopen and help bring holiday cheer to families.

The March 15 fire destroyed several buildings, offices and damaged two greenhouses on the north side of the farm. The fire spanned roughly the length of a football field. However, the impact on the Christmas operation was minimal because most of the tree farm is on the south side of Timbuk Road, according to the business.

“Christmas trees have had a great growing year, with plenty of trees with great height – no shortage at Timbuk," said owner Jim Gibson.

Timbuk Farms, which has been in operation since 1952, will run its "cut-your-own Christmas tree" business starting next month.

The tree farm opens Nov. 25 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Regular hours will be 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends through Dec. 18.

The farm also has other fun holiday offerings like the return Santa and Mrs. Claus, who were unable to visit for the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The farm will also have its Photo Fun Park where families can take pictures with a red 1947 international truck, train, vintage car and a Model T Ford.

Visitors will see a new retail garden unde construction west of the lodge as part of the rebuilding and restructuring efforts. The garden is expected to open in 2023.