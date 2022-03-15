Timbuk Farms in Licking County catches fire after several explosions

Firefighters at the scene said explosions within one building happened at the farm located on the 2000 block of Timbuk Road in Granville around 2 a.m.

Firefighters at the scene said explosions within one building happened at the farm located on the 2000 block of Timbuk Road in Granville around 2 a.m.

Three buildings that have offices and products that were being shipped out are on fire, as well as the shipping area. Plastic and pallets in that area have all burned.

Firefighters said the fire spans about the size of a football field. Greenhouses next to the buildings that caught fire have not yet been affected.

No injuries have been reported.

Several fire departments have been called to the scene.