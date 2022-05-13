Ticks and mosquitos are invading central Ohio

As our climate trends warmer and wetter, the number of insects is developing faster and emerging earlier.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — When we think of summer weather, we probably also think of the ticks and mosquitos. But as our climate trends warmer and wetter, the number of insects is developing faster and emerging earlier.

According to the Ohio Department of Health, Just last year, the state saw 13 West Nile Virus cases and 542 Lyme Disease cases. This is double the amount that was reported in 2020.

The Ohio Department of Health Zoonotic Disease Program, in partnership with ODH Laboratory, local public health partners and sanitary district partners, conducts statewide vectorborne disease surveillance which includes monitoring for human and veterinary cases.

Many factors have led to more ticks appearing in central Ohio including the expansion of cities into forested areas and our warming climate. Timothy McDermott, an OSU Extension Educator in Agriculture and Natural Resources, says “global climate change is allowing ticks to expand their host ranges because it’s a little bit more contusive to exist in places that have more warmth and heat in order to survive in that space”.