Ticket packages for 2024 US Figure Skating Championships at Nationwide Arena go on sale Wednesday

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus is hosting the U.S. Figure Skating Championships next year and ticket packages are going on sale Wednesday.

This is the first time in the city's history of hosting the championships, which will be held at Nationwide Arena from Jan. 22 through Jan. 28, 2024. The week-long event will help determine who will represent the U.S. in international competitions like the Winter Olypmics, World Championships and Four Continents Championships.

All-session tickets are already on sale. Fans can purchase weekend packages with or without Sunday's Prevagen Skating Spectacular. The weekend packages include seats for:

Championship Women's Free Skate (Friday)

Championship Free Dance (Saturday)

Championship Pairs Free Skate (Saturday)

Championship Men's Free Skate (Sunday)

Single session tickets will on sale in August, but the date has not been announced yet.

“We’ve spent years trying to bring the U.S. Figure Skating Championships to Columbus,” Greater Columbus Sports Commission CEO & President Linda Logan said. “It’s such a special event and we are working to make our first time hosting a memorable experience for our city, competitors, and guests.

You can learn more about the events and buy tickets here.

The full list of 17 sessions over six days during the championships is listed below: