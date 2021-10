There's no word on what caused the crash.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — One person is in critical condition after a three-vehicle crash Monday in western Franklin County.

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened in the 3700 block of West Broad Street around 6 p.m.

There's no word on what caused the crash. It's not known if anyone else was injured.

West Broad Street is shut down in both directions in the area of the crash.