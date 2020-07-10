Three shot, one killed in overnight shooting on north side

Calls for shots fired came in just after 12:30 a.m., according to police.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — COLUMBUS – Columbus police are responding to reports of a shooting on Arborwood Court on the city’s north side.

When officers arrived, they found a male victim who was then taken to the hospital where he later died, police said.

Police tell 10TV there were two more victims; a female with minor injuries and a third person who walked into a hospital and is now in critical condition.