Three injured in city's south side crash

Columbus Police told 10TV that two people were taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital, one in critical condition.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Three people were injured in a crash that closed the intersection of Parsons Avenue and Corr Rd early Tuesday morning.

The call for the crash came in just before 3 a.m.

Columbus Police told 10TV that two people were taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital, one in critical condition.

A third person was taken to Grant Medical Center and is expected to be OK, according to police.

The ages of the victims have not yet been released.

The intersection that was closed has since reopened.