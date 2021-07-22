Thousands without power in Franklin County

AEP Ohio says power is expected to be restored by 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

Power is in the process of being restored to thousands of AEP customers after an outage temporarily left roughly 35,000 people in Franklin and Delaware counties without power on Thursday.

According to their website, the outage is impacting more than 9,000 customers in Franklin County. As of this writing, only eight customers were reported to still be without power in Delaware County.

AEP posted to Twitter that crews have begun to restore power and the expected restoration time is 1:30 p.m.

There is no information on what caused the outages.