The outages are in Franklin, Madison, Licking and Coshocton counties.

More than 2,000 of people across central Ohio are without power Wednesday evening as strong thunderstorms are passing by.

The outages are in Franklin, Madison, Licking and Coshocton counties.

According to AEP, more than 800 people in Franklin do not have electricity. Most of the outage is in northwest Columbus.

More than 1,400 people in Delaware County were also without power but have since been restored.