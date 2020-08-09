Thousands left without power after severe weather moves through central Ohio

AEP Ohio reports that nearly 19,000 customers were left without power as a result of the severe weather.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Severe weather moved through the central Ohio Monday afternoon leaving behind some damage and left thousands without power.

Several severe weather alerts were issued for central Ohio counties including tornado warnings for Franklin, Delaware, Licking, Knox and Union counties in the evening.

But there have been no confirmed reports of any tornados touching down Monday.

Law enforcement and emergency management officials across all of the counties say no significant injuries have been reported.

10TV has received numerous reports of property damage resulting from the severe weather.