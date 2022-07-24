Thousands brave the heat at Jazz & Rib Fest

The three-day event was held at the Bicentennial and West Bank Parks on the Scioto Mile.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Scioto Mile downtown riverfront Bicentennial Park was packed with thousands of people as the Jazz & Rib Fest returned after being put on hold for two years due to the pandemic.

"It's hot!" screamed Clarence Maxwell, a Jazz & Rib Fest attendee.

"It's terrible! It's hot," said Donna Rice, the owner of Desperado's BBQ & Rib Co.

To beat the heat, people enjoyed ice-cold treats like snow cones and ice cream.

"We have cases of water, and we have several igloos. We wear tank tops," Rice explained.

But the heat wasn't the only thing making people sweat. It was also the hot sauces.

"It's got a kick, but you'll live to talk about it tomorrow," Rice said of her "Hotter than H" sauce.

Dan Johnson, the owner of Johnson's BBQ, said his hot sauce was created during World War II when his father served in the military.

"You bite it, it bites back," he said. "It's a thermo-nucleus sauce that will put pep in your step and move in your groove."

The festival featured dozens of food vendors with everything from ribs with award-winning sauces to the classic funnel cakes. Below are links to the different kinds of vendors.

The festival also featured nearly 50 performances spread across the event, including: