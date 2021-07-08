Thousands bike across central Ohio for Pelotonia 2021

About 6,000 riders are raising money for cancer research in a more socially-distanced three-day event.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The annual Pelotonia Bike Ride kicked off Saturday morning at the McFerson Commons, Columbus Commons and New Albany Schools.

About 6,000 riders registered to raise money for cancer research in the event that went back to being in person after going virtual in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pelotonia switched up their protocols and races to make getting together in person safer amid the pandemic.

Credentials for the ride weekend were mailed out, prepackaged food was made available instead of a buffet, no overnight bike storage or finish line showers were allowed and socially distanced shuttles were available for transportation.

Riders could also choose from either a "Traditional Start,” riding in waves every 30 minutes where masks were recommended, or a “Controlled Start,” that offered fewer riders in each 30-minute wave with space for social distancing and masks required in the chute.

Riders signed up to bike anywhere between 20 and 100 miles on Saturday and Sunday.

According to Pelotonia, “As in previous years, and with the support of major funding partners, 100 percent of every dollar raised by participants goes to The Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center – Arthur G. James Cancer Hospital and Richard J. Solove Research Institute (OSUCCC – James), including The Pelotonia Institute for Immuno-Oncology.”

Anyone interested in raising money for the organization despite whether or not they participated in the ride, can still register for the 2021 Challenger.

Pelotonia’s website said participants of that program “can set their own goals and participate anywhere, at any time, with a commitment to raise at least $100.”