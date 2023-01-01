“This makes me sick:” Friends of 15-year-old Unique Prater say violence needs to stop

Family friends of Unique Pratter are seeking justice for the death of the 15-year-old and said she will not become another statistic.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Just a few days ago, family friend Sheena Brice said she saw 15-year-old Unique Price with a big smile on her face. Brice says her children loved Pratter as their own sister, playing in the neighborhood together.

But that all came to an end on Saturday when officers with the Columbus Division of Police were called to the 1200 block of Atecheson Street Saturday Afternoon around 3:40 p.m. on the report of the deceased woman.

When officers arrived they found Prater suffering from a gunshot wound, alone on the ground. She was then pronounced dead at the scene.

"It hurts me to know that somebody has such utter disregard for a child in her life and left her out here to be found by somebody else is horrible,” said Brice, who says Unique did not deserve to die so young.

Brice says Unique had a big, bright personality, full of love and laughter.

“She's very smart, intelligently funny,” said Brice.

Her daughter, Syanna, says she can’t believe Unique is gone and wants all the teens to stop the violence.

“This situation makes me sick,” 14-year-old Syanna shares. “She was loving, she actually cared about people's feelings, you could go to her and talk about anything.”

Brice says although she can’t imagine what the family is going through, they deserve answers and want the person who shot and killed Unique to come forward.

"The violence needs to stop, it's continuing and getting worse and worse and it's just not okay,” said Brice.

Though there is no evidence supporting social media was a factor in this incident, the teens say social media is causing a lot of violence among teens.

"Social media plays a big role in the way that the kids are turning out these days,” said Brice.