‘This is what I counted on’: Owner of Yogi’s Hoagies in Westerville looking for new shop

WESTERVILLE, Ohio — In her 29 years of owning Yogi's Hoagies, Sue Shields said she's never experienced a more challenging time.

For one, she can't find enough workers. And now, she needs to find a new place.

In her 84 years of life, Shields has become many things: a mother, a grandmother, a great-grandmother, and a business owner.

A business where you can find her working behind the counter anytime it's open.

"I don't mean to impress anybody. I just want to work,” Shields said. "It's what I do. I don't know how to not work.”

If there's anything she's just as proud of as her family, it's her business, Yogi’s Hoagies in Westerville.

“These people are wonderful people here,” she said. "They are so supportive."

Shields makes every customer feel like family.

"I'd be a fool not to stay here."

However, she no longer can.

"We need some place to go."

The doors at her South State Street shop are about to close for good.

"[The owners] sold the property," she explained.

Shields owns the business but not the property.



"Every place that we call here in Westerville, they either don't call us back or they've already been leased," she said.

It's a difficult time for small business owners to find space.

"I think everyone in Westerville has eaten there,” said Jay Zollars, who works with commercial real estate as a broker and owns RZ Realty in Columbus

Zollars said across central Ohio, office space is available and affordable.

However, the demand for flex space is high and hard to find in certain places.

"I get calls daily for people looking for warehouse space in Westerville," he said.

For Yogi's Hoagies, Zollars said it could be challenging to find space nearby.

But for Sue, Westerville is home.

"I don't know how not to work,” she said. “I can't imagine getting up in the morning and not coming here to my store."

To Sue Shields, it's more than a business. It's her purpose. Her independence.

“I don't want anyone to feel responsible for me. My daughters. I'm responsible for myself. And this is what I counted on," she said.

Shields said some loyal customers are working to try to find her a place. For now, their last day is Aug. 28.