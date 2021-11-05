Third suspect charged in fatal shooting of Columbus rapper arrested

McIntyre is charged with murder and two counts of aggravated robbery in the death of 26-year-old Courtney Bruce, also known as Boog The Bandit.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The third suspect charged in connection to the fatal shooting of an up-and-coming Columbus rapper earlier this year has been arrested.

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers and Mansfield police arrested Sincere McIntyre, 17, on Thursday. McIntyre is charged with murder and two counts of aggravated robbery in the death of 26-year-old Courtney Bruce, also known as Boog The Bandit.

Bruce was in a car with another person on May 20 when they were assaulted by a group of men armed with handguns in the 3700 block of Dort Place near East Livingston Avenue. The car was shot at several times, hitting Bruce in the process, police said.

Bruce was taken to Mount Carmel East, where she was pronounced dead shortly after 6 p.m.

Officers arrested 22-year-old Kyson Murphy and 19-year-old Jumanda Williams following the shooting, but McIntyre remained at large for months. Both Murphy and Williams are charged with murder and aggravated robbery.