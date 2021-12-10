Third Columbus firefighter passes away from COVID-19

Jarvis died from COVID-19 sometime late Thursday or early Friday morning, according to Columbus Fire Battalion Chief Steve Martin.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Fire is mourning the loss of a beloved firefighter who died overnight from COVID-19.

David Jarvis III celebrated his 27th anniversary with the Columbus Division of Fire this past September. Most recently, he was serving at Station 34, located at 5201 Wilcox Road near the Tuttle Mall.

