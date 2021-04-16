'They're family': Columbus hot dog joint giving workers PTO to get vaccinated

Employees are not required to get the vaccine. The co-owners want to make sure they have the time to do so, if they choose.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Columbus hot dog joint is closing for two weeks to do something pretty unique for its employees.

Dirty Frank’s Hot Dog Palace on South 4th street is paying its workers for two weeks to take time to get vaccinated for COVID-19, if they so choose, and get recharged.

Yo, Columbus - we're hitting Pause & giving our team a PTO break. The time off will allow our remaining folks the opportunity to get vaccinated and recharged, and for our business to address some of its kitchen and staffing needs. WE WILL BE BACK SOON. pic.twitter.com/3pm4Q5zRVW — Dirty Frank's (@DirtyFranksDogs) April 14, 2021

“We would not be here without them. They have been here day in and day out, they’ve picked up shifts when needed. They come in in a great mood and they stay in a great mood throughout their whole shift and they’re exhausted. We thought this would be a great time to hit pause,” said Miriam Ailabouni, the co-owner of Dirty Frank’s Hot Dog Palace. “They’re family.”