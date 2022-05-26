The World's Largest Bounce House coming to Grove City this summer

GROVE CITY, Ohio — Central Ohio is going to become bouncier this summer.



The World's Largest Bounce House is set to come to Murfin Fields in Grove City from July 15 to July 17.



The stop in the Columbus area is part of a touring event by The Big Bounce America. The tour features four inflatable attractions, including the 16,000 sq. ft. bounce house, a customized sports arena called Sport Slam, a 900+ ft. obstacle course called The Giant and a space-themed inflatable called airSPACE.



People can purchase all-access tickets that include a three-hour pass to the event, a timed session on the World's Largest Bounce House and unlimited access to the other inflatable attractions.



Tickets start at $19 and you can purchase them here.