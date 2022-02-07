The Who set to perform at The Schott this October

The rock band will perform at the Schottenstein Center on Oct. 9 for 'The Who Hits Back!' tour.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Who will make a stop in Columbus this October for the recently announced 2022 North American Tour.

The rock band will perform at the Schottenstein Center on Oct. 9 for 'The Who Hits Back!' tour. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.

Kicking off in Florida this April, the tour marks the first time The Who will perform at U.S. venues since their ‘MOVING ON!’ tour two years ago. The tour has stops in almost all of the cities the band was originally set to play in 2020.