The Who set to perform at The Schott this October

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Who will make a stop in Columbus this October for the recently announced 2022 North American Tour.
The rock band will perform at the Schottenstein Center on Oct. 9 for 'The Who Hits Back!' tour. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.
Kicking off in Florida this April, the tour marks the first time The Who will perform at U.S. venues since their ‘MOVING ON!’ tour two years ago. The tour has stops in almost all of the cities the band was originally set to play in 2020.
“So many livelihoods have been impacted due to Covid, so we are thrilled to get everyone back together - the band, the crew and the fans,” said singer Roger Daltrey. “We’re gearing up for a great show that hits back in the only way The Who know how. By giving it everything we got.”