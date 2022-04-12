“The pain fuels the fight": Family of Casey Goodson Jr. honors & seeks justice for son two years later

Today marks exactly two years since 23-year-old Casey Goodson Jr. was shot and killed by Former Franklin County Sheriff’s Deputy Jason Meade.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Friends and family gathered in Columbus to celebrate his life and to keep his name and story alive as his trial awaits.

"Instead of the day that he was executed being a day full of sadness, I would rather celebrate the man that he was, so we'll do it every year,” said Goodson’s mother, Tamala Payne.

She says Casey was the best older brother to his nine brothers and sisters and says his joy was infectious and filled the room.

“He wasn't just our brother, he wanted to be our dad!” said Goodson's brother Bredlin Harper, who says his brother sacrificed everything for him. “He fought for us when he was here, and now we have to fight for him."

The family says they cannot reach closure until justice is served. Meade faces two counts of murder and one count of reckless homicide.

“So much time has passed, and yet Jason Meade has been home this entire time,” said family attorney Sean Walton who says it’s been a tough two years for the family.

“They're still fighting through the grief of having to know that they have not only a criminal trial but still a process that is stalled,” Walton shares.

“Justice to me is Michael Jason Meade spending the rest of his life in prison,” says Payne.

She says what keeps her going is love and fighting for her son’s innocence.

“My love for him, and also I think the anger, the hurt, the pain, you know the pain fuels the fight,” said Payne.