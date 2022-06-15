Family of Makenzi Ridley hopes billboard will bring answers to her death

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The family of Makenzi Ridley hopes a billboard will bring answers to their case. Next Friday will be the one-year anniversary of the 17-year-old's death and no arrest has been made.
The billboard will go up on Livingston Avenue asking anyone with more information to come forward.
“Time goes on, more and more homicides happen, so she's gets buried, buried more and more and that's hurtful,” said Seneca Turner, Makenzi’s mom.
On June 24 of last year, Ridley just graduated from Northland High School when she was shot outside of the Far East Community Center.
“I am looking for people who want to stand up and do the right thing,” Turner said.
In the latest update from Columbus Police about this case, police said two men were spotted leaving the scene and getting into a vehicle where Ridley was shot. If you know any information, you are asked to call Columbus Police.