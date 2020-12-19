The families of homicide victims in Columbus begging for peace

Three central Ohio organizations came together Friday for a prayer service.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Community members came together for a prayer service Friday afternoon to show support for families who have lost loved ones to shootings across Columbus.

Organization leaders from We Are Linden, Mothers of Murdered Children and Stop the Violence said they want to help bring peace to the community following a year of violence.

As of Friday, 10 people have died in homicides within eight days.

Among the victims is Jasmine Johnson, who died Sunday in a shooting on Republic Avenue.

I’m not even mad at the kid who killed Jasmine, because I know he probably didn’t mean to kill Jasmine. I forgive him. I just need them to stop, turn yourself in before anyone else gets hurt,” said the daughter of Johnson, Sharon Westbrook said.

Police released new information about another shooting that happened Wednesday evening.

Major Harris III, 17, died at St. Ann’s Hospital after he and another victim walked in with gunshot wounds.

The other victim is expected to recover.

Officers were investigating a shots fired call at Deewood Loop and Deewood Drive when the two arrived at St. Ann’s.