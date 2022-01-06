The Eagles extend 2022 ‘Hotel California’ Tour to include stop in Columbus

The concert will take place April 19 at Nationwide Arena, with tickets going on sale beginning at 10 a.m. Jan. 14.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Eagles have extended their 2022 'Hotel California' Tour to include a stop in Columbus.

The tour was extended to include shows in Cleveland, Chicago, Philadelphia and more. It now begins March 17 at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland.

According to producer Live Nation, the show will feature the entirety of ‘Hotel California’ from start to finish. The album, released in 1976, was dubbed the third-best selling album in U.S. history.