The COVID Effect: What you can expect to see (and not see) when holiday shopping this year

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The pandemic has changed the way we do many things and that includes how we shop.

A RetailMeNot survey found 75% of Americans prefer to shop online this year and more than 88% say they will not shop in-store doorbuster deals on Thanksgiving.

In his more than 30 years as a retail expert and strategist, Lee Peterson said nothing has accelerated the retail landscape quite like COVID-19. Peterson is the EVP of Marketing and Thought Leadership at Dublin-based WD Partners Inc.

"E-commerce went off the charts," Peterson said. "Things that were happening beforehand are happening now only much, much faster."

Grocery stores were the first to change with the times. Now, retailers – big and small – are evolving, making "touchless shopping" the name of the game.

"That is buy online, pickup in-store, delivery, scan-and-go," Peterson said. "You're going to see a great competitive race for this touchless retail across-the-board: locally, small business, big business - everybody's going to try to accommodate the customer any way possible because they know we're just not spending as much as we were a year ago."