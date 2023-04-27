Text-to-911 service in Columbus temporarily unavailable due to outage

Residents are being asked to instead call 911 directly in the case of an emergency. The city says it can receive and process calls as normal.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The text-to-911 service is temporarily unavailable to those in Columbus, according to the city.

City officials say the Columbus Emergency Communications Center is experiencing an outage, affecting the ability to receive texts. Those who do text 911 will receive a bounce-back message.

The issue is believed to be a third-party vendor issue and they are now working to restore service.

This story will be updated when the city provides an update on the outage. An estimated restoration time was not provided.