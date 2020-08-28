Convicted terrorist who used to work in Columbus released from federal prison

Iyman Farris, who was once a truck driver in Columbus, was sentenced in 2003 for aiding and abetting al-Qaida.

A convicted terrorist, who used to work in Columbus, has been released from federal prison.

The Federal Bureau of Prisons confirmed Iyman Faris was released on August 18.

He had been held in a federal prison in Illinois.

When a federal judge revoked Faris' naturalized U.S. citizenship in February, the U.S. Department of Justice said he had a projected release date from prison this month.

Faris was once a truck driver in Columbus and he was sentenced in 2003 for helping al-Qaida plot to destroy New York's Brooklyn Bridge.

His case was among the highest-profile ones following the attacks on Sept. 11.

He had originally been naturalized in 1999.

According to the DOJ, the court revoked Faris' citizenship after the government said Faris had affiliated with terrorists and "he was not attached to the principles of the Constitution."

The court also found that Faris was not eligible to be a naturalized citizen because he lied to immigration officers and used someone else's passport and visa when he came to the U.S. in 1994.