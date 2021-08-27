Franklin County EMA to hold terrorism response exercises

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Franklin County Emergency Management and Homeland Security is hosting a full-scale exercise on terrorism response this weekend.
In a partnership with multiple law enforcement agencies across the county, first responders will be trained a handle a large-scale homeland security incident.
The exercise will be held at several locations across Franklin County, which are listed below:
- Fire & Ice Headquarters, 884 Freeway Drive, Columbus Ohio
- Newport Music Hall - 1722 N. High Street, Columbus, Ohio
- Bolton Field - 2000 Norton Road, Columbus, Ohio
- VSP- 3400 Morse Crossing, Columbus, Ohio
- Anheusser Busch Brewery - 700 Schrock Road, Columbus, Ohio
- Cardinal Health - 7000 Cardinal Place, Dublin, Ohio
- Historic Crew Stadium - ONE Black & Gold Blvd., Columbus, Ohio
Franklin County Emergency Management and Homeland Security Director Jeff Young said to not be alarmed when seeing increased public safety activity in the area.
Each location will have signs posted.
