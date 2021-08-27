Franklin County EMA to hold terrorism response exercises

Franklin County Emergency Management and Homeland Security Director Jeff Young said to not be alarmed when seeing increased public safety activity in the area.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Franklin County Emergency Management and Homeland Security is hosting a full-scale exercise on terrorism response this weekend.

In a partnership with multiple law enforcement agencies across the county, first responders will be trained a handle a large-scale homeland security incident.

The exercise will be held at several locations across Franklin County, which are listed below:

Fire & Ice Headquarters, 884 Freeway Drive, Columbus Ohio

Newport Music Hall - 1722 N. High Street, Columbus, Ohio

Bolton Field - 2000 Norton Road, Columbus, Ohio

VSP- 3400 Morse Crossing, Columbus, Ohio

Anheusser Busch Brewery - 700 Schrock Road, Columbus, Ohio

Cardinal Health - 7000 Cardinal Place, Dublin, Ohio

Historic Crew Stadium - ONE Black & Gold Blvd., Columbus, Ohio

FCEM&HS will hold the Franklin County CCTA Full-Scale Exercise on Saturday, August 28th from 8am-4pm. Residents & visitors should not be alarmed by increased public safety activity in the county. THIS IS ONLY A DRILL! NOT A REAL-LIFE EVENT! More: https://t.co/oSf8ey7Pai pic.twitter.com/LS1SiTlDBW — Franklin County Emergency Management (@FCEMHS) August 27, 2021

Franklin County Emergency Management and Homeland Security Director Jeff Young said to not be alarmed when seeing increased public safety activity in the area.

Each location will have signs posted.