Temporary restraining order issued in Little Turtle Way project

While officials say the project will ease congestion and decrease speeds, residents aren't satisfied.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Many residents of the Little Turtle community are still butting heads with the City of Columbus and its plans for a nearly $6 million roadway project.

"The residents here are really upset,” said Phil Harmon, the attorney for the Little Turtle Civic Association.

Harmon said a temporary restraining order was issued through the Franklin County Court of Common Pleas against the city, blocking the city from doing any construction until after a preliminary injunction hearing on March 31.

Harmon said the hearing will determine if the restraining order will continue or if it will be lifted.

"All the traffic and all the noise and everything else. All of it's going to disrupt the quality of life,” Harmon said.

During the council meeting on January 31, the City of Columbus approved plans to combine the north and southbound lanes of Little Turtle Way into one two-way road between Blue Jacket Road and the westbound ramp at State Route 161.

It would also include building a roundabout at Little Turtle Way and Longrifle Road.

The project would add sidewalks and traffic lights, as well as make the road more accommodating for bicycles.

"The project will ease congestion, decrease speeds and support safe mobility in an area of Columbus, which is experiencing exponential growth and population and economic development,” said Randy Borntrager, Assistant Director of Public Service.

Harmon hopes the many voices that spoke out against this change will be heard.