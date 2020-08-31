Columbus restaurants can expand outdoor seating to sidewalks, parking lots

Restaurants and bars can apply to expand the seating to sidewalks and parking lots temporarily.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The City of Columbus announced Monday it has put a pilot program in place to allow restaurants and bars to expand outdoor seating to help businesses maintain social distancing between customers.

Applications and questions can be submitted here.

The city released the following information on what businesses need to know about the applications.

Conditions for the right of way and sidewalk program include:

The pilot program is applicable to restaurants on city streets with speeds 30 mph or less.

All locations must be in an existing parking lane and will be reviewed on a case by case basis.

“Edge buffers,” or barriers, are required to maintain a safe distance between vehicular traffic and patrons. Barriers can be either concrete or water filled.

Dining areas cannot block vehicle or pedestrian traffic, or impede ADA access.

All entities are required to return the public property to its original condition upon conclusion of the Pilot or use.

Conditions for expansion on private property or into parking lots include:

No more than 25% of required parking spaces may be used.

Accessible parking spaces are not to be obstructed, or approved alternative spaces of the same dimensions must be provided elsewhere on the parcel.

Tents are allowed with 75% of tent sides remaining open when in use.

Temporary dining area does not increase the current establishment maximum capacity.