Tread lightly: Central Ohio mechanic says car safety during rainy, winter seasons starts from ground up

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Temperatures tend to fluctuate greatly in Ohio in early October. Not only do Ohioans feel those big degree swings, but their tires do, too.

Experts stress that keeping commutes safe starts from the ground up.

Steve Foster, the site manager at Boyd’s Tire & Service in Hilliard, said a tire could lose a pound of pressure for every 10 degrees of temperature change.

That all affects tread.

With the fall rain and winter just around the corner, Foster said it’s a good idea to do more than just kick those tires and actually check on tire pressure numbers.

“A typical tire generally has the size of a large hand of pattern that actually touches the road as you’re going down the road. So you don’t have a lot of contact between the rubber and the road," he said.

“An underinflated tire can definitely cause edgewear, can cause the tire to wear out quicker. An overinflated tire can actually create less traction.”

The less traction that tires have, the less stopping distance and time to make a quick decision a driver has.

Until temperatures are consistent, Foster said people should keep a close eye on their tire pressure and their tread before hitting the road.

Drivers can use the age-old penny trick.

If drivers stick a quarter in their tire and just see the top of George Washington’s head, it is time to start tire shopping.

If drivers stick a penny in their tire and just see the top of Abe Lincoln’s head, that means it is legally worn out in Ohio.

Drivers can be fined up to $1,000 if they’re caught with the tire worn to 2⁄32 of an inch tread depth or less.

Foster said do not see that as a reason to overcompensate, though.

“Some people want to do winter tires, specifically. In Ohio, we don’t really get that big a call for that. All-season tires will get you through just about anything that Ohio has to put out.”

Most people do not need excessive tread or chains on their tires.

Drivers should just look for a mountain snowflake on the tires while they are shopping, and those will do the trick.

Foster also added that the UAW strike would eventually drive down supply and drive up costs for parts, but tire supply may see the opposite effect.