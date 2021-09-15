Teen shot at birthday celebration in east Columbus

A 17-year-old was shot in the foot while celebrating his birthday Tuesday evening. A 15-year-old was also injured during the shooting.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two teenagers were injured in a shooting Tuesday night while celebrating a birthday in east Columbus.

The shooting took place on the 400 block of South Weyant Avenue just before 8:45 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a 17-year-old victim sitting on the steps who was suffering from a gunshot wound to his foot.

The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Officers later learned that there was also a 15-year-old victim that was treated at the scene for a minor injury.

The 17-year-old victim told officers he was celebrating his birthday with friends when a black vehicle drove by and pointed a green laser at them and opened fire.

Several people were in front of the house when the shooting took place, police said.

Two cars were damaged and the house was also struck by gunshots.