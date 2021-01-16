14-year-old shot in back while walking home in north Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police say a 14-year-old boy was shot in the back Friday on the city's north side.
Officers went to the 2100 block of Middlehurst Drive just east of Woodland Avenue just after 5 p.m. on a reported shooting.
When police arrived, they found the teenager shot.
The victim told officers that he was walking home from a market when an unknown person shot him.
The teenager was taken to a hospital and is expected to be OK.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Columbus Police Felony Assault Unit at 614-645-4141 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477).