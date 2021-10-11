Teenager shot in Columbus Sunday evening

The shooting happened on to 1000 block of Brooks End Court around 5:15 p.m.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 17-year-old was shot in Columbus Sunday evening, according to police.

The shooting happened in the 1000 block of Brooks End Court around 5:15 p.m.

Witnesses at the scene told officers that there was a group of people at the back of a building in the 800 block of South Wayne Avenue. They said two men began to fight when an unknown man took out a handgun and began to shoot at the 17-year-old victim.

The victim was shot once and taken to the hospital in stable condition. Police said he is expected to survive.