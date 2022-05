The Galion Police Department said Emma Moore was found safe by police in Fostoria, which is about 40 miles south of Toledo.

GALION, Ohio — A 15-year-old girl from Galion who was reported missing and believed to be in danger was found safe on Tuesday.

Moore was reported missing on Monday and was believed to be with a 33-year-old man.