Teenage girl dead after west Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A teenage girl is dead after being shot in the face and leg by another teenage girl in west Columbus Monday evening, according to police.

Police said the shooting happened around 7:40 p.m. in the 1800 block of Ridgebury Drive.

Officials say the victim and the other teenage girl were involved in some kind of fight. The girl pulled out a gun and shot the victim in a parking lot, according to police.

The victim was taken to Doctors Hospital in critical condition and was later pronounced dead.

According to police, the teenage suspect left the scene in a dark-colored Toyota Camry but has not provided a description of the girl.

Police have not identified the victim.

If you have any information on the shooting, you are asked to contact Columbus police at 614-645-4545.