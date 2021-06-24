Police identify 17-year-old girl killed following shooting outside east Columbus recreation center

Police were called to the Far East Community Center around 8:45 p.m. on a report of a shooting.

A 17-year-old girl is dead following a shooting outside an east Columbus recreation center Thursday night.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found 17-year-old Makenzi Ridley suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to Mount Carmel East where she died at 9:17 p.m.

Witnesses told police a large group gathered near the recreation center when shots were fired. Most of the people fled the scene when the gunshots went off.

There is currently no suspect information.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Columbus police at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.