Teen spends night at Marion Area Humane Society so pets stay safe during winter storm

MARION COUNTY, Ohio - An 18-year-old kennel tech slept overnight Monday into Tuesday at the Marion Area Humane Society to make sure the pets would not be left alone during the significant snowfall, staff said.

Staff told 10TV that Emily volunteered to drive through the snow at 8 p.m. to ensure she would be there to take care of the animals in the morning when roads could be impassable.

She snuggled up with Flo, a pit bull mix.

Another tech, Riley, promised to drive in early Tuesday to help make sure the dogs and cats were OK.

"No matter how much snow falls they will be hungry and depending on us in the morning," Riley said.

The staff said the cats and dogs at the shelter are like their children, and they will do whatever it takes to make sure they are fed and taken care of.

As of Monday, they had 15 dogs and more than 30 cats in their care.