OSHP: Teen seriously injured after being struck by vehicle in Morrow County

MORROW COUNTY, Ohio — A pedestrian was seriously injured after they were hit by a vehicle in Morrow County Friday evening, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.



OSHP said the incident occurred on Township Road 213 just east of County Road 26 near Marengo just before 5:30 p.m. A 14-year-old was crossing the street when a vehicle traveling westbound struck the teen.



The vehicle fled the scene following the crash.



The teen sustained serious injuries and was transported to a local hospital.



OSHP is currently unable to provide a vehicle description, but they say the vehicle would have damage to the front end.



Anyone with information, who may have witnessed the crash or has any information relating to the crash is encouraged to contact the Ohio State Highway Patrol Mount Gilead Post at (419) 864-4100.