Teen found shot in stomach in north Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 17-year-old was shot in the stomach twice in north Columbus Tuesday night.

The victim was shot in the area of Cleveland Avenue and Laurelwood Drive just before 10:30 p.m.

Family members found the 17-year-old lying in the grass after hearing gunshots, police said.

The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition but is expected to survive his injuries.

If you have any information, please call Columbus Police Felony Assault Unit Detective Tommy Bischoff at 614-645-6818 or Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477).