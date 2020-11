The crash, which involved at least two vehicles, happened around 9:25 p.m. on West Main Street near Coffman Road.

NEWARK, Ohio — A teenager injured in a crash in Newark Tuesday night was flown to a hospital in Columbus.

Police said the teenager was talking to medics and was flown to Grant Medical Center.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash.