Teen accused of sexually assaulting Westerville Central football player denies charges

The case will now go to trial.

DELAWARE, Ohio — The teenager charged in a Westerville Central High School locker room attack faced a judge for the first time Friday morning.

Inside a courtroom at Delaware County Juvenile Court, the 16-year-old denied all charges against him.

The teenager is facing a first-degree felony charge of rape, a third-degree felony charge of abduction and a first-degree misdemeanor charge of assault in the alleged attack that happened in the locker room at the high school.

Judge Thomas Lipps from Hamilton County, who is overseeing the case, explained potential consequences to the charges if found guilty.

Both Prosecuting Attorney Elizabeth Matune and Defense Attorney Brad Koffel requested a no-contact order for the teens who both still attend Westerville Central High School.

That’s where the reported attack happened in a locker room. The judge imposed the order.

The teenager who reported the August attack told police he was knocked to the ground and kicked. According to police, it was reported he was sexually assaulted by at least one person.

The charges were announced in late September and the teen was not arrested by police.

A school district spokesperson said at that time that the district's investigation also remains open. He also said in part, “the school's leadership pledges to continue working with all parties involved to come to an amenable resolution in this matter.”