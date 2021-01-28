Teays Valley West Middle School teacher shows why students matter

"It’s truly one of the top things I’ve ever done as an educator,” math teacher Mark Louks said.

COMMERCIAL POINT, Ohio — Inside Teays Valley West Middle School a question is presented to sixth grade math teacher Mark Louks.

“Ah, man,” he said. “That’s a tough question.”

To appreciate his eventual answer you have to understand “the why.”

It came from his students.

“Just the answers we got were phenomenal,” he said.

Last February, Louks heard about something that happened at a middle school in London, Ohio. It was a campaign called Why You Matter where students voiced their own truths.

Louks started the campaign at Teays Valley West and received a $5,000 grant from the Teays Valley Education Foundation for a camera, printer, backdrop and tripod. Then, everything stopped.

“The next thing I know we’re gone for the year,” he said.

This year, COVID-19 has forced hybrid learning on the students. Louks, still sitting on his idea for the last year, finally presented his own question to students: Why do you matter?

“Just seeing their reactions of seeing themselves, seeing others…seeing why others truly feel they matter…I got goosebumps just talking about it,” he said.

It took four weeks, a total buy-in from faculty and staff and the participation of every sixth through eighth grader, but he did it.

547 students and staff voiced their truths on why they matter.

In a time of staying apart it’s a moment for connection.

“To give them that voice,” Louks said. “To give them the opportunity to share their thoughts.”

In a time of unity it’s a moment of personal reflection both now and when they need it most.

“I just hope down the road if they’re ever in a tough spot they remember why they matter,” Louks said.

Inside Teays Valley West Middle School the “Why You Matter” responses line the hallways above the lockers. Inside Louks’s classroom, a question presented.

“What did you learn about your students doing this,” 10TV Reporter Bryant Somerville asked.

A question for a quiz he didn’t study for, but understanding his why makes you appreciate his answer.