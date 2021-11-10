9 teachers injured in fight at Westland HS; injuries included fractured vertebrae, broken ribs

The fight broke out in the hallway between classes on Sept. 22.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Court records are providing some more details about a fight that happened at Westland High School last month and some of the injuries sustained by teachers.

The fight broke out in the hallway between classes on Sept. 22.

A school resource officer issued an officer in trouble call and used pepper spray against one student in an effort to control the situation.

Earlier this week, the Franklin County Prosecutor’s Office said seven students were charged with aggravated riot.

According to affidavits filed in Franklin County Juvenile Court, more than 11 teachers tried to break up the fight and 23 cruisers from four law enforcement agencies responded.

The documents state that nine teachers sustained injuries including four who were treated at local medical facilities and two treated at the scene.

Injuries to the teachers included “a fractured vertebrae, broken ribs, a concussion, a laceration to the nose and numerous strains and sprains.”

The cause of the fight remains under investigation.

The South-Western City School District previously sent the following statement to 10TV:

The safety of our students and staff members is always our top priority. It is unfortunate that this neighborhood issue spilled over into Westland High School the following morning.

We rely on our entire school community to help us build upon the safe zones we have created in our buildings and remind our families that when they see or hear something, they need to say something and share it with us.